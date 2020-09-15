SDA seals building at Nowgam

Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) Tuesday sealed a two-storey building that has come up in “violation of building rules” in Pohroo Chowk near Nowgam-Byepass here.

The enforcement wing of the Authority took the action, in co-ordination of Station House Officer, Nowgam police station, said a statement.

The Vice Chairman, SDA Dr Bashir. Ahmad Lone informed that any structure that was built in violation of building permission issued by the Authority or in contravention of Master Plan-2035 shall be sealed as per Section 8 of CORO Act-1988.

He said the permission was granted for a two-storey residential house, but the proprietor had built a commercial building instead.