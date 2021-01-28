SDA to reserve 25% commercial space at mechanised parking for women

The 79th meeting of the Board of Directors of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) was today chaired by Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Development and Monitoring Department Simrandeep Singh; Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority Dr. Bashir Ahmad Lone; Chief Architect J&K; Special Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment; Additional Secretary, Finance and Additional Secretary, Revenue represented respective Board members in the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Chief Engineer, R&B Kashmir; Chief Town Planner, Kashmir attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Board decided to reserve 25% commercial space for women entrepreneurs in the commercial complex at mechanised car parking in Lal Chowk, Srinagar under ease of doing business.

The Board also approved development of a leisure zone on the land strip opposite Sangarmal City Centre, availing of ‘Vivad say Vishwas’ scheme to end the litigations related to Income Tax amicably.

The Board gave its nod to constitute a sub committee for working out modalities of disposal of SDA land adjacent to Sangarmal City Centre and land at Sambora, Pulwama.

Vice Chairman SDA, presented before the Board an action taken report on the decisions taken in the 78th Board meeting. The Board also held threadbare discussions about all the 18 agenda items in which decisions were taken and directions issued accordingly.