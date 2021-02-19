Seasonal teachers stage protest

Seasonal teachers staged protest here today to press for regularisation and wage increment.

The teachers staged protest at Press Enclave. “After being engaged in 2006,we have been teaching in nomadic areas in hostile climatic conditions. Government terminates our services for 6 months and we have to apply again. We are serving education department for last 15 years on meagre wages of Rs 6000,” said Showkat Ahmad Wani, one of the protesting teachers.

“We are exposed to all kinds of insecurities and have no job security. We had been promised better wages upto Rs18,000 and full service of 12 months by the education department. But the matter is pending,” they said.