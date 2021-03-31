Security heightened at vital installations

Security around vital installations in various areas of the summer capital has been beefed up.

The step has been taken a day after the Inspector General of Police (IG) Kashmir Vijay Kumar chaired a security review meeting.

“We have stepped up security deployment at vital installations and in sensitive areas of Srinagar,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “It is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and locations besides ensuring safety to vulnerable persons,” he said.

On Wednesday, additional security forces were deployed at various places including Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Lal Chowk and the areas around the city.

Pertinently, on Tuesday while interacting with the officers, the IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had asked them to revisit the existing security deployments including checkpoints/nakas at strategic locations, surprise nakas, limited surprise CASOs in crowded places.

Joint parties of police and paramilitary were seen carrying random frisking. “Random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill,” a senior police officer said.

The frisking of vehicles was also carried out at Parimpora and Panthchowk where the transport from north and south Kashmir enters Srinagar. Besides frisking, joint parties have also established extra-nakas in the city area.

Meanwhile on Wednesday morning, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Chaudhary accompanied by SP South and other officers of district police conducted a tour of hotels in Srinagar city.

“Guards deployed for protection in the hotels where protected persons are accommodated, were checked. Deployment was briefed to remain extra alert,” officials said. “More CCTV cameras and centralized surveillance of these vital installations are being enhanced to ensure safety of protected persons.”

Men deployed on guards were briefed to stick to SOPs strictly and remain alert round the clock.