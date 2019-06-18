Seminar on Dal conservation held

A seminar was organised by The Institution of Engineers in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority to discuss the various issues pertaining to Dal Lake conservation and its dwellers here today.

During the seminar various research papers were presented and a threadbare discussion was held on the conservation measures in the catchment area by the way of afforestation, massive plantation and engineering measures.

It was given out that works of improvement of Lake Hydrology and hydraulics have been taken up by way of removing man-made bunds to improve the flow of waters.

Professor Shakil Ahmad Ramshoo explained the background processes responsible for the spatial distribution of hydrochemical properties of the Dal Lake.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman LAWDA, Sajad Hussain said that department is working on strengthening of the research and monitoring division, and procurement of latest equipment.

Joint Director Tourism, Fayaz Ahmad Banday said that need of the hour is to restore the economic and aesthetic aspects of the lake. He stressed on creating a viable DPR to be framed by professionals.

He further said that Surveyor General of India are right now surveying the lake to help in taking timely preservation measures.

He also said that Surveyor General is gauging the depth of the lake which will assist in future dredging requirements.

Speaking about the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers, Banday reiterated that to tackle their grievances and core issues a comprehensive rehabilitation programme is being worked out.

On the occasion, it was suggested that Dal and adjoining areas be declared as eco-sensitive zone – which would be beneficial for the overall health of the lake.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, K. K Sidda said that without taking all the stakeholders on board not logistic solution could be reached.