Seminar on Disaster Management and Community Resilience held

A seminar on Disaster Management and Community Resilience was organized by the Department of Geography, Amar Singh College, Srinagar.

The seminar was organized in collaboration with the debates and seminars committee of the college.

The organisers said the seminar was organised in the back drop of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, which emphasizes on the empowerment of local communities to mitigate and prevent loss of life and property,

Prof Shujat Ahmad Banday, Head, Department of Geography laid emphasis on the preventive measures of disasters and natural calamities. He argued that use of planning and application of preventive technologies can be helpful in the prevention of life and property.

Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the college, who presided over the seminar, in his presidential address threw light on various aspects of natural and man-made disasters. He emphasized on the practical implications and explained the mitigation practices.

Dr GM Dar, Disaster Management expert from IMPA, Srinagar, while highlighting the history of disasters, argued that experience and knowledge can be applied to cope with the challenges. He said that vulnerable communities need to be made acquainted with both preparatory and post disaster skills.

N. Shafat Ahmad, Law & Development Practitioner and Co-Founder, Centre for Law and Development Policy, in his speech explained the legal interventions like Disaster Acts and need of proper planning and training. He added that Disaster Governance focus on context specific preparedness and establishment of proper communication system.

On this occasion, Dr Saima Farhad, faculty, Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir dwelt on gender sensitivity in planning and preparedness for the disaster management.

Dr. Shabeena Kuttay, Convener, Debates and Seminars Committee and Dr. Deeba, Department of English, jointly conducted the proceedings of the seminar. Prof. Zahid Zaffar, Department of Urdu and Prof. Mudasir Wani, Department of Political Science, acted as the rappoteurs, While as Prof. Syed Beenish Geelani, Department of Geography and Coordinator of the programme, presented vote of thanks.