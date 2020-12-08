Sempora-Zaffron Colony road in shambles

Failure of authorities to undertake repairs of Sempora-Zaffron Colony road is taking a heavy toll on the commuters.

In absence of repairs, large stretch of this road is dilapidated causing massive traffic jams.

The problem has been compounded as many accidents have occurred at the stretch due to potholes

Commuters said the road has been extensively damaged after authorities failed to repair it at initial stage.

“We have been urging the concerned authorities to undertake repairs of the road. However, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” said Gowhar Shah, a local resident.

Locals said that due to dilapidated road, no public transport is plying on this stretch. “Now, people including students and employees have to walk on foot for nearly three kilometers to board bus on main road,” a group of employees said.

“Life has literally tuned into hell for us for the past several months. Due to bad roads, many families are now planning to shift from the area,” said Latief Ahmad, a resident

Muhammad Shaban, a local said private vehicles of locals have also been damaged due to dilapidated road.

“In case of emergency medical cases, precious time of patient is lost while travelling on the dilapidated road,” they said.

Chief Engineer Roads and Building Showkat Jeelani said that repairs of the road will be taken up shortly.

“This road was already under repair plan under Central Road Fund scheme. However, there was an issue. That has been now sorted out and repairing will be taken up shortly,” he said.