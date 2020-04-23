Senior NC leader Muhammad Yasin Shah passes away

Senior National Conference leader and former legislator, Muhammad Yasin Shah passed away here during wee hours of Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Shah breathed his last at his residence at Gupkar mohalla in Nishat. Born in November 1948, Shah is survived by his wife and two children. Shah, who was a student of law, had joined Plebiscite Front in 1970 as a youth leader.

In 1974, Shah was elected as secretary of National Conference, Srinagar zone. He contested municipal elections and was elected as municipal councilor from Harwan in 1978.

The NC leader was Chairman Finance Standing Committee from 1978 till 1981. In 1987, he was elected as member J&K Legislative Assembly and was also appointed as political secretary to then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, from 1996 to 2002.

Shah was re-elected as member J&K Legislative Assembly in 2002 assembly elections and for the third time in by-election during 2009.

Shah was known for helping needy and downtrodden and was popular for his simplicity.

Family members of Shah have appealed people to avoid visiting their residence and instead pray for the departed soul from their respective homes due to the situation prevailing owing to COVID19.

Abdullahs, party leaders condole demise

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed grief over Shah’s demise. While extending condolences to the bereaved family, Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the grief-stricken family.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of Yasin Sahib, it is a personal loss. He was a man of integrity, empathy, and vision. Yasin sahib will live on in our memories,” said Abdullah.

The party vice president Omar Abdullah in his condolence message said, “I am saddened to hear of Yasin Sahib’s demise. He was an extraordinary man. I extend my deepest sympathies with the mournful family. Known for his decision making capabilities, he spared no efforts to bring about development in Sonwar constituency. He will be remembered for his virtuous personality and sheer amount of good work he did in his stint as MLA Sonwar,” Omar said.

Among others, National Conference leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, A R Rather, Chowdhary Muhammad Ramzaan, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Devender Sing Rana, Nazir Gurezi, Shammi Oberoi, Mubarak Gul, Ali Muhammad Dar, Mir Saifullah, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Peer Afaq, Irfan Shah, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Bashir Veeri, Ishfaq Jabbar, Altaf Kaloo, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Syed Ishfaq Jabbar, GQ Pardesi, Showkat Mir, Salman Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar, Sara Hayat, Ahsan Pardesi, Mushtaq Guroo, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Rattan Lal Gupta, Th Kashmira Singh, Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari and Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo expressed grief over the demise.

In his condolence message, Rather said, “I am grieved over the sad demise of Yasin Shah sahab. He was a great personality and worked tirelessly for the poor and the down trodden.”

Altaf Bukhari, JKAP leaders grieved

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Altaf Bukhari expressed grief over Shah’s demise. In his condolence message, Bukhari described Shah as a “thoroughly gentle and a great human being who always strived for mitigation of peoples sufferings to the best of his capabilities”.

“JKAP expresses solidarity with the bereaved family at this hour of grief and pray for the eternal peace to the departed soul,” said Bukhari. “Besides being a true representative of the people, late Shah Saheb was noble person who will be remembered fondly,” Bukhari said.

In a joint condolence message, JKAP leaders, Muhammad Dilawar Mir, Rafi Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and Yawar Mir expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and friends of Shah.

Congress condole demise

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee expressed grief over the demise and conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved family.

The JKPCC president GA Mir conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved family. He described the deceased as an upright personality, who was known for his soberness and good nature.