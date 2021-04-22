Sensitize people about COVID, SOPs'

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad today held an interactive meeting with prominent religious leaders, Imams, Khateebs, Auqaf members, with an aim to seek their opinion to sensitize the people about the pandemic and the SOPs to be followed in Covid-19 containment.

CEO Wakaf Board, Mufti Fareed u Din and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Hanief Balkhi were also present on the occasion. While addressing the meeting, the DC said that Religious leaders, Imaams, Khatebs, Auqaf members and Management Committees of other local Masjids have a key role in the battle against fresh wave of Covid-19 in order to bring about a conscientious behavioral change with regard to the importance of wearing masks, maintaining hygiene and social distancing.

He urged upon them to proactively sensitize the people to adhere to Covid-19 SOPs and get vaccinated at an earliest, which is safe and imperative to contain Covid-19 infection. The DC said that the war against the pandemic cannot be won without active cooperation of the people and everyone needs to take extra care and adhere to Covid-19 SOPs in letter and spirit.

During the meeting the Religious Ulmas and Khateebs threw light upon Islamic teachings and quoted several Verses of Holy Quran with regard to SOPs to be followed while facing any pandemic. They assured full support to the administration in fighting the war against Covid-19 pandemic. They said safety of people is priority and will extend all cooperation to the decisions of administration for safety and protection of the society.

On the occasion, the participants put forth their opinions and suggestions before the DC to prevent and contain the fresh wave of Covid-19.