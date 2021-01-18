Several houses damaged in Sakidafar fire blaze

Several houses were damaged in a fire incident at Sakidafar area in Downtown.

Local news agency CNS said quoting officials said that a sub Inspector rank officer of Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) department was also injured when he fell from a house while extinguishing the flames.

They said the fire started from a house at Ganderpora Chowk in Sakidafar area which spread to adjoining houses.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot and the sub inspector rank officer from F&ES department identified as Noor Aalam Khan got injured when he fell down from a house during dousing the flames.

Pertinently, it was the third fire incident in Srinagar within last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of properties in fire in various parts of Srinagar.

In a statement, the AAC expressed solidarity with the dozens of families in Tarbal Nawakadal, Watal kadal and Safa kadal areas whose houses were destroyed due to fire.

The AAC has appealed to affluent people of the areas especially the welfare organisations to provide all possible assistance to these affected families in this harsh winter and come forward in rehabilitating them.