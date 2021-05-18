'Shaadi Pass' to facilitate marriage ceremonies in Srinagar

District administration Srinagar has launched ‘Shaadi Pass’ to facilitate movement on wedding ceremonies amid Corona lockdown. These passes can be obtained by the eligible via online mode.

DC Srinagar on Monday tweed that they are opening online mode for the permissions related to marriage ceremonies.

“Marriages are made in Heavens and not in DC offices. No visit for permission required at all. To adhere to COVID protocol please apply online,” he tweeted.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, DC Srinagar Aijaz Asad said that they have started the service of online permissions for marriage ceremonies. He said it will make sure that people will not do anything against the SOPs while putting everyone at risk.

“I want to assure everyone from Srinagar that they won’t have to visit the DC office for any marriage related permission. They can get the e-passes via our Shaadi Pass online link which is up now. We have earlier shared a different link but since people were facing some glitch, we have now opened this Shaadi Pass which is just a click away and user friends platform. I am requesting people not to exceed the number of guests that are allowed via pass,” Asad said.

He also said that those holding marriage ceremonies “should also keep the local police station in loop so that everything goes smoothly and they won’t face any inconvenience during their happy moments”.

Amid ‘corona lockdown’, when the people are flooding the office of deputy commissioner Srinagar to seek movement passes, the administration has cleared that such passes, including the ‘Shadi Pass’ can be obtained online.

An official at the DC office Srinagar said that “most of the movement passes” could be easily secured online.

“Some people due to lack of proper information are unnecessarily flooding the DC office to seek movement passes. We want to tell them that we ensure to facilitate the people via online,” the official said.

Pertinent to mention that the district administration is issuing passes to facilitate movement pertaining to medical emergencies, marriage ceremonies, oxygen refilling, delivering food to covid patients, etc.

Rayees Ahmed, founder, Tiffin Aaw, said that a few days back they went to the DC office to seek movement passes. “A lot of people were at the office to get passes for various emergencies. We were provided with passes as we deliver food to patients, medical staff and attendants.”

People associated with various NGOs who are providing life saving oxygen are also being asked to seek passes so that oxygen supply will be well documented and regulated.

Afaaq Sayeed from SRO-Kashmir NGO told Greater Kashmir that every week they have to renew the oxygen permission from the DC office. “The permission is being given online,” he said.

DC Srinagar Aijaz Asad said that people can spare themselves the inconvenience of coming to the DC office physically. “We are committed to facilitate every kind of emergency, be it medical or otherwise,” he said, adding that most of these things are done via online mode.