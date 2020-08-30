Shah Hamdan Colony residents appeal R&B department

Residents of Shah Hamdan Colony, 90 Feet here Sunday appealed authorities to carry macadamisation of roads in the locality.

A delegation of resident said the roads of the locality were in dilapidated condition as the authorities have failed to macadamize them for years now.

“The roads are dotted with potholes and each time there is a rainfall the roads turn into a cesspool, leaving them out of bounds for people,” they said.

The residents said have time and again brought their grievance and demand into the notice of authorities concern but to no avail.

“We appeal to the higher authorities at Roads and Building department to personally look into the matter and direct officials to carry macadamization of the roads,” they said.