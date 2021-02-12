Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 11:30 PM

Shaher-e-Khaas traders for upgradation of ATMs

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 11:30 PM
Representational Pic
A delegation of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee called on one of the presidents of J&K Bank Rais Maqbool and urged him to resolve issue confronting traders in Downtown.

“We demanded upgradation of ATMs, conversion of old branches into model branches in Downtown. Rais Maqbool gave us patient hearing and assured to resolve our demands. During his earlier tenure as vice president, he resolved many issues of Downtown traders. We assure full support to J&K Bank to upgrade its infrastructure including ATMs in Downtown,” they said.

