Shaher-e-Khaas traders rue unscheduled power cuts

Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee has asked Power Development Department to follow scheduled electricity plan for Shaher-e-Khaas areas in view of cold conditions in winter.

According to a statement by Chairman of the committee, Nazir Ahmad Shah, Shaher-e-Khaas areas continue to suffer due to lack of electricity despite constant reminders to top PDD officials about the issue.

“Shaher-e Khaas is hub of trade activity and houses revered shrines where electricity is not available. Our children also suffer due to unscheduled power cuts as they have to undergo online classes regularly,” said Nazir Ahmad.