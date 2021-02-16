Shital Nath temple reopens after 3 decades

Shital Nath temple at Habba Kadal locality here reopened after 31 years.

The temple reopened on the occasion of Basant Panchami. A large number of Kashmiri Pandits assembled at the temple and offered special prayers.

“We performed puja for the first time at this temple after Kashmiri Pandits migrated from early 90s,” said Upandra Handu, trustee of the temple

He said this is the only temple in Srinagar where puja was held on the occasion of Basant Panchami.

However he said less number of migrant Kashmiri pandits were able to attend the puja due to COVID-19 pandemic. “We are planning to hold another havan in the temple in summer and a good number of people are expected to attend it,” he added.