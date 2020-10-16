Shivpora areas continue to reel under water shortage

Various mohallas of Shivpora locality continue to reel under water shortage for weeks now with residents seeking intervention of administration in the wake of PHE department’s failure to redress their grievances.

The mohallas facing potable water shortage are Rose Enclave, Naik Mohalla and Yatoo Mohalla (Bund side).

According to residents of Rose Enclave, they had informed PHE department through their staff on ground as residential houses in Lane 2 continue to suffer due to acute shortage.

Similarly, residents of Naik and Yatoo Mohallas are demanding that PHE department should link the main supply to old line of Nishat from which they used to get water for decades.