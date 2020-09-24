Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 24, 2020, 11:51 PM

Shivpora areas sans potable water

Residents of Shivpora areas here on Thursday sought intervention of Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering department for restoration of potable water supply to the locality.

A delegation of residents from Bund side of Yatoo Mohalla and Naik Mohalla complained they continue to face immense shortage of potable water for the past one week.

“Despite informing concerned PHE officials, the water supply has not been restored. We demand that Shivpora areas should be reconnected to Nishat water supply line as was done in previous years,” said Muhammad Abass Bhat, a resident.

Another resident, Bashir Ahmad Wani said the shortage of drinking water was forcing the people to shift to other areas.

