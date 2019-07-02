Shivpora areas without potable water

Also Read | Drinking water shortage hits Shivpora

Residents of Yatoo Mohalla, Bund side and Naik Mohalla areas of Shivpora have urged Advisor incharge PHE department to intervene since the officials have failed to restore water supply to these localities.

Also Read | Shivpora residents decry PHE for shortage of drinking water supply

According to a delegation from the area, the PHE department has failed to provide potable drinking water to area despite repeated complaints and appeals.

Also Read | Yatoo Mohalla Shivpora inhabitants resent garbage mounds

“We the residents of Yatoo Mohalla, Naik Mohalla and Bund area have been deprived of potable water despite appeals to the officials,” said Muhammad Abass Bhat, a resident.

The residents said that the areas have been without drinking water for almost a month now and they have to obtain it from neighboring mohallas.