Shivpora residents suffer due to shortage of potable water

For residents of Naik Mohalla and Yatoo Mohalla Bund side of Shivpora area, drinking potable water is a dream which turns into reality once in a fortnight when Public Health Engineering Department ‘throws open’ supply line to the mohallas just kilometres away from city centre.

Notwithstanding tall claims of government on implementation of potable water to all as envisaged by Jal Shakti Department, the two area residents have to get buckets of drinking water from far off place like Batwara or Indra Nagar.

“There is a widow who is more than 75 years and is alone. She gets unclean water from supply of common bathroom in Naik Mohalla and uses it for drinking purpose,” said Muhammad Abbas Bhat, a resident.

Similar views were echoed by Bashir Ahmad Wani, who demands restoration of old supply line to the mohallas.

“We urge Chief Engineer PHE to restore our old supply line from Nishat area so that our agony ends by this measure,” said Wani, who along with other residents have complained to Junior Engineer PHE but no progress in supply of potable water was made.