Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 22, 2021, 12:08 AM

Shutdown observed in city centre areas

Several areas in city centre today observed shutdown to mark the 31st anniversary of Gawkadal incident.

Shutdown was observed in Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Abi Guzar, Residency Road, MA Road, Sarai Bala, Court Road, Koker Bazar, Basant Bagh, Gaw Kadal, Red Cross Road, Exchange Road and Budshah Chowk.

However, government offices in these areas remained open. Public and private traffic plied normally in these areas. “There was no untoward incident. Arrangements were put in place to thwart protests,” police said.

