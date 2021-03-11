Latest News, Srinagar
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 10:24 AM

Six residential houses gutted in massive blaze in Nawab Bazar Srinagar

Representational Photo
Representational Photo

At least six residential houses were damaged, most of them fully, in highly congested Nawab Bazar area in old city Srinagar here, officials said on Thursday.  

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the fire erupted at around 4:20 am apparently due to short-circuit in one of the houses. Soon the fire spread and engulfed five other houses in the vicinity. 

The fire was controlled with the help of fire tenders, locals and police, they said. The victims as per officials comprise Mehraj-ud-din Khan and Ghulam Rasool (joint), Abdul Majeed Dar, Nazir Ahmed and Javiad Ahmad Dar (joint) , Abdul Qayoom Khan, Tawheed Showkat Dar, and Muneer Ahmad Dar and Mohammad Shafi Dar (joint).

