SKICC organises musical event to welcome New Year

SKICC organized a musical event to celebrate New Year on the banks of Dal Lake.

“Hundreds of people including boys, girls and kids were enthralled by the melodies of Abid Ali. The melodies broke the freeze of minus 7 degrees chill and warmed the atmosphere in the backdrop of Hi-tech dancing lazer beams of the lazer fountain which has its exclusivity to pull the crowds which turned the whole atmosphere colourful and festive,” the organizers said in a statement.

“I am excited for successfully organising the event. It is team work of SKICC family,” said Director SKICC Humayun Javed Bakhshi.

SKICC’s manager marketing Shahnawaz A Shah said, “organizing such a mega event is an achievement during pandemic times. SKICC has set a benchmark.”