SKICC resumes operations as Govt eases restrictions

Located on the banks of Dal Lake, here Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) has resumed operation after the government announced easing of COVID19 restrictions.

The centre is one of the modern convention centres equipped to handle national and international events.

While strictly adhering to the COVID19 protocol, SKICC successfully hosted the first event on 19 May this year, amid the pandemic, when one of the Advisors to Lieutenant Governor took a review meeting of the Centre during Ramadhan.

The Centre hosted another important event on June 3 wherein trade bodies of Kashmir organized a press conference.

“While adhering to the norms of COVID protocol, SKICC management had given protective gear to the operational staff while putting all protective measure in place,” said Director SKICC, Javed Humayun Bakhshi.

Bakshi has been briefing the staffers and monitoring hosting of events to ensure that every programme is conducted under the COVID protocol norms.

“We have given protective gears, sanitizers, and PPE kits to each employee and ensured their proper use. We are aware of the responsibility we deliver given the fact about sensitivity of the place and importance of the delegates whom we host,” said Bakshi.

He said SKICC management was ready to take further measures, if needed, to ensure “proper protective atmosphere at the Centre.”

Today, the Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan held a meeting with different delegations at the SKICC.

“Although we are doing our best and have made the Centre operational, we have to ensure that delegates also follow the protocol,” said Shahnawaz Shah, Manager Marketing SKICC.