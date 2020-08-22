'Skill courses will lead to better job scenario'

Vice Chancellor (VC) of University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad and Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education department, Talat Pervez Rohella said on Saturday that introduction of more skill-based and innovative courses in the Colleges could go a long way in increasing employability of students and lead to a better job scenario.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the formulation of course modules for additional skill-based courses to be introduced in Colleges, Prof Ahmad said; “Offering more skill courses would certainly lead to a better job scenario. Therefore, in tune with what is envisaged in New Education Policy-2020, we will have to reorient our courses and syllabi, wherever required, to help increase the employability of our College students.”

He said the overall objective should be to further improve upon the academic credentials of teachers and students.

“This can be done by holding workshops and seminars in the Colleges so that our students and teachers get exposed to the new ideas that are being envisaged for their better academic and research objectives,” the VC said.

The meeting whichw as attended by VCs, directors and heads of various academic, research and technology institutions across J&K was held on directions of KK Sharma, , Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor to discuss “Hub and Spoke model for skill domains, Innovation and Incubation.”

Addressing the participants, Rohella said the employability enhancement programme was being rolled out to bring about a considerable change in the higher education scenario across J&K and increase employability index.

He said the technology development centers will be established in various Colleges to impart the skill training.

This, he said, was being done in line with the objectives of the policy which lays a great thrust on skill development, entrepreneurship, innovation and incubation.

“We will start with a pilot programme and then go on adding more courses to the study basket for students to choose from,” he said. “Eventually these credit-based courses, which shall be largely offered alongside the regular courses being offered to the students, would graduate into full-fledged certificate, diploma and degree courses.”

He said the credits earned will have a transfer policy as per University Grants Commission guidelines.

After deliberations, it was decided that a high-level committee shall be constituted to formulate a robust policy implementation document on courses for adoption by the academic institutions, and also to serve as a model example for other academic institutions in the country to follow.