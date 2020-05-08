SKIMS Bemina discharges 12 patients

At least 12 more COVID19 patients admitted to SKIMS Bemina hospital here were discharged on Friday after recovering from the disease.

A statement said of the 163 COVID19 patients admitted to the hospital for “treatment”, the number of patients who recovered was 102 with a recovery rate of 63 percent at present well above national average.

To boost the confidence in the patients and overcome the stigma unnecessarily attached with the ailment, Principal SKIMS Bernina, Medical Superintendent (nodal officer) and Dr Mubarak Naciash, Head COVID19 management team was present.