SKIMS conducts bone marrow transplant of blood cancer patient

The Department of Clinical Haematology at SKIMS performed a matched sibling Allogenic Stem Cell/Bone Marrow Transplant for a patient suffering from Refractory Blood Cancer (Acute Myeloid Leukemia).

Director SKIMS, Dr AG Ahangar lauded the Department of Clinical Haematology for conducting these rare transplants which is benefitting poor patients. “SKIMS has always taken a lead for conducting rare procedures and contributing in providing best patient care services to poor people who otherwise had to go outside for such procedures involving huge expenses,” he said.

Dr. Javid Rasool Bhat, Prof. & Head Clinical Haematology Department, informed that a 30 year old male from Baramulla was diagnosed as Acute Myeloid Leukemia in August 2020 in the Department of Clinical Haematology. “He was given high dose chemotherapy but his disease persisted. So he was given two more cycles of high dose chemotherapy after which his disease was controlled. In view of refractory Blood Cancer he was explained that only curative treatment option for him was Stem Cell Transplantation,” he said.

“Fortunately, his brother’s bone marrow stem cells were found to be matching. So, patient was taken for Allogenic matched sibling transplant on February 5. Presently, patient is doing well and is on regular follow-up. This will raise hope for poor and deserving patients of Blood Cancer who need Bone Marrow Transplant, he added.