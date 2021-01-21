SKIMS conducts rare procedure

Department of Clinical Haematology, SKIMS today said it for the first time in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir performed a matched sibling Allogenic Stem Cell, Bone Marrow transplant for a patient suffering from Beta Thalassemia Major.

In a statement, SKIMS spokesperson said earlier the department performed the first stem, bone marrow transplant on patient suffering from Aplastic Anemia.

Dr. Javid Rasool Bhat, Prof. & Head Clinical Haematology Department, informed that an eight year old boy from Bihar (class Ist student) diagnosed as Beta Thalassemia major at the age of 8 months was evaluated at AIIMS, New Delhi and was offered Bone Marrow Transplant as curative therapy.

“The approximate cost of this procedure was quoted as Rs.10 lakhs. Since, patient belongs to a very poor family and could not afford this costly treatment, he was brought by his parents to the Department of Clinical Haematology at SKIMS for his treatment. The only curative treatment option for him was Stem Cell Transplantation,” the statement said.

“Fortunately, his sister’s bone marrow stem cells were found to be matching. So, patient was taken for Allogenic matched sibling transplant on 30/12/2020. Presently, patient is doing well and is being planned for discharge in few days,” it said.

Dr. Javaid thanked Director SKIMS for all the support and said “this will raise new hope for poor and deserving patients who need Bone Marrow Transplant.”

Director SKIMS, Dr AG Ahangar, complimented the whole Department of Clinical Haematology including faculty members: Dr. Sajad Geelani Addl. Prof, Dr. Reashma Roshan Asstt Prof, Dr. Afaq Ahmad Khan Asstt Prof. and Senior Residents (both Clinical & Lab. side), Resident staff as well as Paramedical Staff of Ward 5P, technical staff (lab. side) and office staff of Clinical Hematology Department. He said SKIMS has created niche in conducting rare procedures which is benefitting poor patients.