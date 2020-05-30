SKIMS employees accorded farewell on superannuation

The SKIMS on Saturday held a program to accord farewell to several employees who attained superannuation.

In a statement the Director SKIMS acknowledged the contribution of these employees who served in various capacities in different departments of the institute.

He said their meritorious services immensely contributed to the growth of the institution in their capacities as inspiring administrators, managers and skilled manpower.

The Director also presented citations to these employees as a mark of recognition of their outstanding services and contributions in “transforming the dream of the Institute into an island of excellence.”

Those who were present on the occasion included Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS, Medical Superintendent, head of Nephrology Department, officials from hospital administration, Superintending Engineer IT and other sectional heads of various departments.