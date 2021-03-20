SKIMS faculty expresses gratitude to Director SKIMS for advocating their cause

Director SKIMS Dr AG Ahangar today promised to advocate the demands of senior faculty members with Government to get the retirement age enhanced and bring it at par with that of AIIMS New Delhi.

“Some are concerned about the implementation of the superannuation age for faculty. I promise that I am going to discuss the age enhancement to 70 years instead of 65 as is prevalent in AIIMS. I had taken this proposal to the Governing body in 2016 and I am going to pursue it further and try to have the age enhancement up to 70 years. I will leave no stone unturned for this”, the Director said in his concluding remarks following the weekly clinical presentation in the Grand Rounds.

The faculty delegation that visited Greater Kashmir expressed gratitude to the Institute administration for taking this pro-faculty line with regard to the implementation of the J&K GAD SRO 283 of 2009 by lieu of which the recruitment rules of SKIMS are in parity with AIIMS, New Delhi. The faculty urged the state administration to have the case processed expeditiously to save the career of many a superannuating faculty members.