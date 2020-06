Members of faculty forum of SKIMS Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday expressed heartfelt condolences to Dr Saiqa Shah, Assistant Professor Gynaecology and Dr Mudasir Associate Professor Orthodontics, on the sad demise of their mother.

The faculty also offered condolences to DR Shafa AW Deva, Medical Superintendent, on the demise of her father.

In a statement the members prayed for the eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the losses.