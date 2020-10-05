SKIMS paramedics hold sit-in

Demanding immediate revocation of three-tier shift, several paramedics of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura on Monday protested against the hospital administration

Several paramedics of SKIMS assembled at Press Enclave staged a protest against the hospital authorities for executing “three-tier” work schedule in the hospital. They said earlier two-tier work schedule was smoothly functioning in the hospital and all departments were running without obstacles.

“Our life has been affected as we reach home late in the night”, the protesting paramedics said.