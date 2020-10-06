SKIMS pays tributes to Dr Nazir Wani

Director SKIMS Dr A G Ahangar has paid tributes to Dr Nazir Ahmad Wani describing him as a medical luminary who served the Institution in several capacities

“His contribution was tremendous and remarkable in shaping the department of surgery and will be remembered by generations to come. Besides, a surgeon par excellence he was a compassionate human being,” Dr Ahangar said in a statement.

“He trained and taught generations of students who are working all over the world and are brand ambassadors of SKIMS today. He laid the solid foundations of various disciplines of surgery at SKIMS and represented SKIMS at international fora with tremendous applause. His demise created a big void in the field of medical sciences and will always be remembered by medical fraternity at SKIMS,” he added.