SKUAST-K commemorates World Meteorological Day

The World Meteorological Day-2021 was commemorated on Tuesday at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir with a unique concept of bio-fencing of boys and girls hostels in the Shalimar campus here.

The programme was organised by the Agromet Field Unit Srinagar and SKUAST-K’s Students Welfare Office under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of the university. More than 120 students planted 450 saplings of deodar and other conifer trees to create bio-fencing walls around two hostels

SKUAST-K’s Director Education, Prof MH Balkhi, who was the chief guest at the occasion. Dean Students Welfare SKUAST-K Prof MAA Sidique, Dr Bilal Lone Associate Professor Agromet, Dr Latief Ahmed Scientist Agromet, Dr Seemi Lohani Assistant Students Welfare Officer, wardens of the hostels, faculty members, staff and students were present at the occasion.