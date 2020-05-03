SKUAST-K holds online forestry quiz, webinar on entrepreneurship

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) organised a webinar and online quiz for the students amid COVID19 lockdown.

The webinar, “Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Ideation Process for Agri-Graduates”, was organised by the University’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell and the quiz, ‘How Well You Know Forestry’ organised by the faculty of Forestry under World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for institutional development of the varsity.

Around 90 students from various faculties of the University took part in the webinar addressed by the cofounder and Director Lemon School of Entrepreneurship, Nagpur, Mukesh Ashar.

He gave detailed insights into new concepts of innovation in agriculture and how they can be utilised for sustainable agriculture and better resource management. Dr Farahanaz Rasool and Dr Naveed Hamid coordinated the webinar.

In the online quiz, around 70 undergraduate students from the Forestry, Veterinary Sciences, Agriculture and Horticulture faculties took part. A set of 90 multiple choice questions were asked to all the participants using the google platform.

Areeba Aijaz, Sadaf Fayaz and Talib Nazir won first, second and third prize respectively. Shahik Nihal, Basid Ahmad Dagga and Jamshed Bin Jabar got the three consolation prizes. Dr Akhlaq Amin Wani, Associate Professor and coordinator NAHEP organised the quiz.