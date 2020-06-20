SKUAST-K holds workshop on 'immunity boosting foods'

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir held a three-day workshop on immunity-boosting foods to combat COVID19.

A statement said the workshop titled “Let Food be the Medicine: Nutraceuticals and Bioactive Health Compounds in Vegetable Crops” was organised by the varsity’s division of Vegetable Science in collaboration with ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP).

It said a number of students, scholars and scientists from various faculties and divisions of the varsity participated in the online workshop.

“Renowned vegetable scientists and experts from various institutions of the country delivered lectures and shared their knowledge on Nutraceuticals,” said the statement.

The Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-K, Prof Nazeer Ahmad, said vegetables and fruits play a big role in nutrition and healthcare of human beings.

He stressed on the production of the vegetables, which have medicinal properties and help boost the immunity of a person to combat various diseases.

Ex-Director, Life Sciences, Defence Research and & Development Organization (DRDO), Dr Brahma Singh, delivered a talk about nutritional and therapeutic potential of allium vegetables like onion and garlic.

Emeritus Scientist, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, Dr Pritam Kalia talked about breeding strategies for enhancing Nutraceutical and Bioactive Compounds in vegetable crops.