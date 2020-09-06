Smart City Project: Work begins on Command and Control Centre

In a significant development, authorities have started the work on the ambitious Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project in Srinagar.

The ICCC which also include a data centre will integrate all civic and essential services into a single platform aimed at monitoring and addressing public issues on real-time basis. It is being established under Smart Smart project.

While work on civil components, which also includes an Emergency Operation Centre, has been started, the project includes other key components including call centre, grievance management cell, operations planning and coordination cell, emergency response system and an IT unit.

Once operational, the ICCC headquarters will have representatives from all departments, the aim being to put in place a mechanism of synergy between departments for prompt coordination and redressal of public issues.

The centre will bring all of various proposed smart services and solutions under one umbrella. Some of the services and solutions that it will offer are emergency call box and panic button, city-wide CCTV surveillance, environment sensors for quality monitoring, solid waste management sensors for monitoring and timely disposal, smart parking and traffic management, early warning response system, efficacy in power and water supply and consumer complaints, smart governance and public grievance redressal.

Some of the other important components of the project include energy management and automation service and connection to the smart grid to be established as part of it, smart grid automation and flexible distribution enabling smart metering as well as LPG distribution management, smart planning and stakeholder management, integrated city management platform, intelligent weather system, smart public service delivery, public safety through city-wide video surveillance, emergency management, digital city services and WiFi internet service.

More than 45 departments have deployed around 80 officials to Srinagar administration for capacity building and later placement at IC&CC.

To sensitise the officials about the program, a stakeholders workshop was organised by Srinagar Smart City Limited at SKICC. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar (CEO SSCL) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while speaking on the occasion talked about the significance of this project and highlighted in detail the roles and functions of ICCC and DC being established under Smart City in Srinagar.

Stressing the importance of time-bound integration of various services offered by various departments in the district he said the ambitious project enables a coordination in administration that is key to efficient public service delivery. He said this common platform will lead to provision of desired service to citizens.

During the workshop a detailed presentation was made by an expert team from government of India about data acquisition, creation of sectoral infrastructure in city, integration of services, establishment of ICCC, services availability to citizens and data security.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, chaired the session on intelligent traffic management, power and water efficiency and law and order management.

Chief Engineer I&FC, Iftikhar Kakroo, and Director Disaster Management, Aamir Ali, who were also present on the occasion discussed requirements of flood management, city-wide alert system, preparedness, monitoring of various parameters, functioning of EOC and other aspects.

Joint Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, held a discussion on an initiative required for improving the monitoring of garbage collection and disposal, waste management, dewatering and drainage.

SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal and SSP Traffic City Javid Koul, who were also present on the occasion, held relevant discussions.

ADC Syed Haneef Balkhi raised concerns surrounding data security during the workshop. The visiting expert team while responding to it informed that the inbuilt controls for data security do not allow access without high security codes.

Concluding the proceedings, the Deputy Commissioner asked the departments to project their concept notes for integration with ICCC, desired outcomes and also requirements for upgradation wherever required. The DC also talked about the initiative taken by the district administration in coordination with Srinagar Smart City Limited for a robust and dedicated public grievance redressal system being established shortly.

The ICCC project is expected to bring a paradigm shift in governance and working of the administration by bringing all departments under one umbrella for coordination and monitoring of public services and real-time redressal of grievances and solutions to disruptions.