Smart City: Work fast-paced on cycle track, smart vending zones

Work is being fast-tracked on cycle track, smart vending zones, VMDs, parking lots among other new projects started under Smart City project in Srinagar, authorities said on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Srinagar Smart City Limited, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited various work sites along with engineers from line departments to inspect progress.

Speaking during the visit, the CEO said the 5-km -long cycle track has been started on the North-South corridor from Elahibagh junction to Soura junction in Phase-I. He also said that the track is being further expanded to provide more space for cycling in city.

It was informed that the cycle track has been designed as per IRC specifications and MORTH guidelines. Also including a pedestrian pathway alongside it, the cycle track was being developed with a width of 2.5 meters along with a one meter wide footpath. It was also informed that planning has been initiated for another cycle track on similar lines.

The CEO also inspected the work started on a Smart Vending Zone which has been designed for 250 smart carts and will also have parking space, ATMs, street food kiosks, reverse vending machines, ATMs, water-ATMs, apart from Digital Variable Message Display units.

The ongoing works under Smart City also include a parking site being developed over 16,000 square feet near Residency Road. The CEO while inspecting it asked for completion of the parking by end of September, stressing that it will be a boon for customers visiting the congested Central Business District area.

Shahid, who is Deputy Commissioner Srinagar also inspected the sites for installation of 10 Variable Message Displays in the city, which will provide real-time information about various aspects apart from advertisement and public communication.

The CEO also visited site of Jahangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover and discussed its beautification as part of the larger city beautification in Srinagar under Smart City. He directed for sustained plantation drive along road medians in uncovered areas, instructing for involving resident welfare associations and institutions.