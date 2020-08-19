Smart City: Work on key projects being fast-paced

Several important works approved and started under the Smart City have been being resumed in Srinagar after being held up or slowed down due to COVID19 pandemic.

This was informed in a meeting convened here Wednesday under chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

These important works were being fast-paced to make up for the lost time and for their earliest possible execution at their different levels.

During the meeting an extensive review of the status of these works were held. Issues hampering them or slowing their pace of execution were also discussed and noted for their redressal.

The line departments were all present in the meeting with each officer giving a detailed brief about their respective works as approved and started under the mega project.

Extensive discussions were also held on areas where intervention was required to improve service deliveries. The CEO directed for preparing and submitting DPRs for new projects which will address and fill some of these gaps.

Choudhary said the main focus of works and efforts initiated under the Smart City project improving services through introduction of smart solutions and interventions.

He said the ongoing digitisation of land records and establishment of model revenue offices in the city was an instance of this, adding once completed the delivery of service will see a substantial ease at both ends of service.

The concerned departments were all instructed to speed up the process of execution of their respective work tasks. The Public Works Department was directed to pace up the ongoing signage and street furniture project being asked to expand it through the entire city.

Senior officers of all concerned departments attended the meeting. Joint Director Planning Srinagar and SSCL engineers concerned and officials were also present.