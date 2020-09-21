Srinagar, Today's Paper
September 22, 2020

Smart City: Work on redevelopment of major roads begins

September 22, 2020
The work on the Rs 110 crore roads redevelopment project in Srinagar has started with blacktopping of a dozen major city roads, identified under a project approved under the Smart City project.

Besides macadamisation and blacktopping, the project includes several other components including construction or upgrading of footpaths and cross drainage and setting up of street furniture. It also includes construction of surface drains and installation of road signages.

The roads approved for redevelopment in the first phase and where blacktopping has started under the project include Syed Meerak Shah Road from Dalgate Junction to Zakoora Crossing, Nowhatta-Malkha Road including Khwaja Bazar, Moulana Azad Bridge to Budshah Bridge, Budshah Bridge to Fire Services, KZP and Western Foreshore Road, Karan Nagar to Nawa Kadal, Tankipora to Basant Bagh, Jehangir Chowk to SKIMS, Daresh Kadal to Qamarwari (Nalla Mar Road), Kohnikan-Babarshah-Khayam Road, Safakadal Road and Kanikadal to Karfali Mohala.

Together, these add up to a road length of around 70 kilometres. The funding for the project includes Rs 45 crore component under smart city mission and Rs 65-crore component under convergence.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who is also the CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited said the upgrading of roads in Srinagar has been long overdue, adding the project was aimed at addressing the issues faced along these important roads in the city.

He said more of such projects were under consideration of the government, adding the administration was keen on improving the overall road scenario in the district.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department was macadamising roads across Srinagar. Of the targeted 328 kilometres of road length to be blacktopped, this current fiscal around 212 kilometres of road length stand blacktopped up to September 20.

The remaining 35 percent of the road length targeted for blacktopping in the current fiscal will be completed before October 10.

