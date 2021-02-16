Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:50 PM

Smartphones worth lakhs traced by Cyber Police

UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:50 PM

Cyber Police Kashmir Zone have recovered lost mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees and handed them over to the rightful owners.

In a statement police said, “besides online frauds, scams and other cyber related crimes being reported to Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, complaints regarding missing of mobile phones are also received on routine basis. During February 2021, Cyber Police Kashmir remained successful in its efforts by tracing 52 such missing smart-phones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees. Today the recovered smart-phones were accordingly handed over to the rightful owners at Cyber Police Station Headquarters Srinagar.”

The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

According to the statement, “on the directions of IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, various awareness campaigns and programs have been initiated to sensitize the general public about various contemporary online frauds, scams etc.”

“The dedicated technical team of Cyber Police Kashmir under the supervision of SSP Tahir Ashraf is making constant efforts to investigate various cyber crimes, besides tracing out missing mobile phones by using advanced technological and conventional methods as well. Cyber Police Kashmir is on the forefront in helping the citizens in various contemporary technological challenges being faced by the citizens in their day to day life,” it said.

Meanwhile Cyber Police Station has once again advised the general masses not to fall prey to the online fraudsters by sharing the bank details, account details, personal details and OTP.

