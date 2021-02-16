Smartphones worth lakhs traced by Cyber Police

Cyber Police Kashmir Zone have recovered lost mobile phones worth lakhs of rupees and handed them over to the rightful owners.

In a statement police said, “besides online frauds, scams and other cyber related crimes being reported to Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, complaints regarding missing of mobile phones are also received on routine basis. During February 2021, Cyber Police Kashmir remained successful in its efforts by tracing 52 such missing smart-phones of various makes and models worth lakhs of rupees. Today the recovered smart-phones were accordingly handed over to the rightful owners at Cyber Police Station Headquarters Srinagar.”

According to the statement, “on the directions of IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, various awareness campaigns and programs have been initiated to sensitize the general public about various contemporary online frauds, scams etc.”

“The dedicated technical team of Cyber Police Kashmir under the supervision of SSP Tahir Ashraf is making constant efforts to investigate various cyber crimes, besides tracing out missing mobile phones by using advanced technological and conventional methods as well. Cyber Police Kashmir is on the forefront in helping the citizens in various contemporary technological challenges being faced by the citizens in their day to day life,” it said.

Meanwhile Cyber Police Station has once again advised the general masses not to fall prey to the online fraudsters by sharing the bank details, account details, personal details and OTP.