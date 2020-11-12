SMC bans single-use-plastic

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has enforced ban on entry and use of single use plastic within municipal limits of Srinagar.

As part of the ban, SMC is also mulling to put up banners at all visible places, and within and outside SMC headquarters to create awareness among public on this matter.

An official informed that to monitor the enforcement of the ban, special teams have been set up by SMC Commissioner with directions to keep a strict vigil in markets and educate people to avoid using plastic and polythene products.

SMC Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali, in his order states that “government has imposed blanket ban on the manufacture, stocking, distribution, sale and use of the polythene carrying bags, plastic sheets or like, cover made of plastic sheets, plastic packaging and multilayered packaging of less than 50 microns in thickness within the territorial limits of J&K.”

“No person or group of persons shall use and throw plastics. Heavy penalties shall be levied on the defaulters under the relevant provision of law,” it said.