Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday carried out special sanitation drive at Batamaloo.

A statement said the drive was carried out by a team led by Ward Officer Mukhtar Ahmed Khan and including SI Bilal Ahmed Bhat and Councilor Shafaat Ahmed and field staff of Ward No 28 of Batamaloo. A local, Abdul Rahim hailed the efforts of the SMC, urging the authorities that the drive shall be continued in future.