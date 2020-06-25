SMC Commissioner tours city areas

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Gazanfar Ali thursday toured different areas of the summer capital to interact with people and listen to their grievances.

A statement said the Commissioner toured Nawa Kadal, Bulbul Lankar shrine, Eidgah, Safa Kadal and Athwajan.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Works, Ishtiyaq Ahmed Shah and a team of Engineers, Ward Officers and other officers, said the statement.

“He visited these areas on the demand of people who put forth their grievances. The Commissioner took note of each grievance and assured prompt redressal,” said the statement.

At Athwaajan, the locals raised various issues pertaining to inner lanes and drains.

The Commissioner assured the residents of resolving all the issues in a time-bound manner, said the statement, adding the Commissioner directed engineers concerned to prepare the estimate for works required to be undertaken in the area.

During the tour, the Commissioner also reviewed sanitation and other works in different areas.