UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 1:15 AM

SMC conducts inspection of markets

Enforcement Wing checks rate lists of essentials items
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 1:15 AM

The enforcement wing of SMC today conducted inspection of various bakery shops, vegetable vendors and food establishments to check rate lists.

A team of SMC  led by Central Enforcement officer visited many food joints including bakery shops and other confectionary in various areas including LalChowk, Jahangir Chowk, Batamaloo, RaekChowk, Poloview,  Karan Nagar, Rainawari,  Mahraja Bazaar, Jahangir Chowk, Koker Bazaar, Khanyar to check quality of food to be prepared and served to public.

“The rate lists of various food items were checked during the market visit and the shopkeepers/ vendors selling vegetables, fruits, mutton, and other food items were directed to strictly sell the essential commodities in accordance with approved government rates,” SMC said in a statement.

On the occasion directions were also passed to many food establishments and bakery shops  for maintaining proper standards of hygiene  and  food handlers were also asked to wear proper head gears and take other necessary measures while handling and serving food  to people.

“All those bakery shops , food outlets and other shops that were found unhygienic  and selling essentials at exorbitant rates were fined on the occasion,” it said.

