UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 10:54 PM

SMC conducts sanitation drive at Info Deptt office

UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 10:54 PM

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday carried out a sanitation drive at divisional office of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department, at Rambagh here.

During the drive, the SMC team carried out cleanliness of the office and removed waste material from in and outside the office premises.

The SMC workers also sprayed disinfectants in all offices and at the garbage collection points besides parking area.

Meanwhile, employees of the department expressed gratitude to the SMC team for their work to ensure cleanliness and proper sanitation amid COVID19 pandemic.

