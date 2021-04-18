Srinagar, Today's Paper
SMC conducts sanitation drive

Continuing with its ‘Sunday for Srinagar Campaign’, SMC today conducted sanitation drive in Flood Spill channel  fromBeminaByepass Bridge to Tengpora.

Commissioner SMC along with Joint Commissioner Adm and other senior officers  participated in the drive.

During the drive over hundred sanitation workers cleared the garbage and other trash from flood channel and banks of the Bemina Bypass bridge uptoTengpora.

Besides SMC sanitation workers and other officials some volunteers including RJ SardarNasir Ali khan also roped in the cleanliness  drive .

