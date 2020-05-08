SMC corporator, brother booked for 'spreading' corona infection

Police have registered a case against a corporator of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and his brother for acting negligently to spread coronavirus infection in Srinagar. Both the brothers were tested positive for COVID19.

The development comes after tehsildar Eidgah directed police for taking action against the accused under National Pandemic Act and other provisions of penal code, for making an “unauthorized entry” in the district and concealing travel history.

In this regard, Safa Kadal police station has filed an FIR (No 60/2020) against the accused for allegedly committing offences under sections 188 IPC and 269 IPC.

Section 188 provides for punishment of disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant while section 269 provides punishment for negligent act which a person knows was likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

If proved guilty, the accused can be jailed for up to six months.

In his communication, the tehsildar, Moin Kukroo has written to the police that the Corporator “helped his brother in concealing (his) travel history.”

The communication reads that the corporator’s brother arrived from outside J&K and hid at home to evade necessary quarantine.

“The offender then roamed and mingled freely with people, family and friends; violated the lockdown order and put life and public health at risk and danger during pandemic,” it reads.

It adds the family members of the accused who is also a corporator provided illegal support to his offence. “The SMC corporator as being the elected member of locality has responsibility of well being of people in the area, but he provided full illegal cooperation to offender and violated lockdown order,” reads the communication.

Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu had on Thursday said law will take its own course in the case of concealment of travel history by the corporator’s brother.

The district administration has been repeatedly asking people to come forward and reveal their travel history.

Keeping in view the severity of situation, the administration has also invoked Disaster Management Act in view of pandemic and warned people of strict action under law in case of violation of rules.

A person is liable for prosecution in case he unlawfully or negligently does any act likely to spread the infection.

Similarly, a person is also liable for prosecution if he disobeys order duly promulgated by public servant. Presently, Srinagar is under the lockdown.

“It is not necessary that the offender should intend to produce harm, or contemplate his disobedience as likely to produce harm. It is sufficient that he knows of the order which he disobeys, and that is likely to produce, harm,” said a lawyer while commenting on section 188 IPC in which the corporator and his brother was booked.