SMC Corporators demand security

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Corporators Thursday demanded security, alleging some of their colleagues have been attacked in the past few days.

Addressing media persons here, former Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Shiekh Imran said the Corporators who recently supported no-confidence motion were being “attacked in different ways.”

“A grenade was put at the residence of Councilor, Naziya. The car of another, Corporator Afrooza was damaged. Some substance was mixed in the tea of Corporators Asif and Ashraf. All these attacks happened post floor test,” said Imran, who was flanked by the Corporators who supported the no-confidence motion against former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

Imran said said he was himself chased in a vehicle by a “brother of another Corporator”. “I have filed a formal compliant with police,” he said.

“We demand security and secure accommodation for all Corporators. We hope the government will consider of our demands,” he said.

Imran said he was not a “BJP man” but was part of the campaign led by “independent” Corporator Waheed Dar.

“He led the campaign and I was part of it. Today, I was asked to raise the demand of security with the government,” he said while responding to a question. I’m speaking on behalf of the Corporators who supported the no-confidence motion.”

Dar said an “honest person” dedicated to public welfare in Srinagar will be chosen as new Mayor.

“We are holding meetings in this regard. We will choose a person who will work for the development and beautification of the city. We need a person who will put an end to the corruption,” Dar said.

Mattu was removed as Srinagar Mayor after he lost the no-confidence motion on June 17.