SMC holds demolition drive

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) today conducted demolition drive in various areas of the summer capital.

In a statement, SMC spokesperson said the drive was held at Zainakote, Banapora Batamaloo, Panzinara and Khushaalsar

It said an under-construction shop was demolished at Mustafabaad Parimpora HMT. Encrouchment was removed at Pandach area also

Besides removal of Encroachment at Nandan Nowhatta, The Enforcement wing also conducted demolitions in Paandach area.

“Commissioner SMC Gazanfar Ali has been monitoring the demolition drives,” the statement said.