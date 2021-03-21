SMC initiates 'Sunday for Srinagar' campaign

Srinagar Municipal Corporation today started Sunday for Srinagar campaign.

The drive was kick-started from Humhama area.

Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu and Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan on the occasion planted saplings at several identified spots at Meerakabaad Shalimar area. At Nishat and Shalimar areas, many clean up drives were organized.

“We are looking forward to contribute each Sunday for the betterment of city by conducting different programs in different wards of the city. Besides plantation and awareness a clean up drive at bad spots, water-bodies and embankments will be organized on every Sunday,” the Mayor said.

On the occasion Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan said “the motive of this initiative is to contribute to the city by spending time on Sundays in launching various programs including clean up drives, plantation and public awareness programs.”

“It is the social and moral responsibility of one and all to make the city beautiful ,litter free and one of the finest and cleanest city to dwell in,” the Commissioner sauid.

SMC also conducted plantation drives in ward Dal( Baud Dal) and Leper colony too. Besides plantation garbage cleaning was also taken up in these areas on the occasion.

All the senior officers of the Corporation including Joint Commissioner Administration Syed Abul Qasim, Joint Commissioner Works Ishtiyaq Ahmed Shah, FA / CAO Rafiq Ahmed Shah and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a special plantation drive was held at Leper Colony at Bahrar Lal Bazar here. This plantation drive was led by Ghulam Hassan Mir, Joint Commissioner Planning, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.